Egypt Secures 120,000 Metric Tons of Ukrainian Yellow Corn Amid Global Demand

In a significant development for global grain trade, Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) secured 120,000 metric tons of Ukrainian yellow corn in an international tender today, February 13, 2024.

Egypt's GASC Secures Ukrainian Yellow Corn Amid Global Demand

Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, has turned its focus towards Ukrainian yellow corn to meet its grain needs. GASC recently purchased 120,000 metric tons of Ukrainian yellow corn through a competitive tender. The acquisition underscores Egypt's ongoing reliance on Ukraine's agricultural exports.

Ukrainian Yellow Corn Tender Details

The tender, which sought a minimum of 50,000 metric tons for shipment in March-April, attracted various offers on a free-on-board basis and with different payment terms. Nibulon, a prominent Ukrainian agribusiness and transport company, emerged as the lowest bidder, offering $192 per metric ton for 60,000 tons.

Breakdown of Purchase and the Role of Traders

Traders provided a comprehensive breakdown of GASC's purchase, including supplier, origin, shipment dates, LCs, freight, and C&F prices. The procurement highlights the intricate interplay between global grain markets, traders, and national commodity authorities.

As Egypt continues to fortify its grain reserves, the role of Ukrainian yellow corn as a key component in the nation's supply chain becomes increasingly evident. In an ever-changing global landscape, today's news foreshadows tomorrow's complex interdependencies and the critical importance of sustainable agricultural practices.