Edwardian-Era Fishmongers and Butchers Shop Unearthed in Edinburgh

Hidden for over a century, an Edwardian-era fishmongers and butchers shop resurfaces in the heart of Edinburgh during a refurbishment project.

A Blast from the Past

Nestled within a former golf center on Dalry Road, the forgotten interior of a fishmongers and butchers shop dating back to the Edwardian era has been discovered. Established by Mr. George Young in 1909, this hidden gem boasts original tiling, iron fittings, and ornamental cornicing that have remained untouched for over a century.

As the new occupants of the premises embark on a journey to restore the space, they unveil a myriad of vintage features that tell the story of a bygone era. The tiles, intricately designed with depictions of various animals and fish, are a testament to the craftsmanship of the time. The shop once offered a range of meats for sale, including rabbit, providing a glimpse into the culinary preferences of early 20th-century Scotland.

Preservation and Restoration

In an effort to preserve this rare find, the new occupants plan to repair any damage caused by water ingress and restore the shop's historic charm. The community has expressed enthusiasm about the discovery, recognizing its importance in preserving Edinburgh's rich history.

This hidden gem not only serves as a reminder of the city's past but also highlights the significance of preserving and restoring historic sites. As Edinburgh continues to evolve and grow, it is crucial to maintain a connection to its roots and ensure that future generations can appreciate the stories that have shaped the city.

Unearthing Edinburgh's Heritage

Edinburgh's historic architecture and hidden treasures are a testament to its enduring legacy. The discovery of this Edwardian-era fishmongers and butchers shop serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving the city's heritage.

As the refurbishment project continues, this forgotten gem will be lovingly restored, allowing the public to marvel at its vintage charm. The uncovering of this historic interior has sparked interest in the local community and beyond, highlighting the value of Edinburgh's rich and diverse history.

