Edo State Diaspora Demands Obaseki Establish Promised ESDA for Global Connection and Growth

Edo State indigenes scattered across the globe are collectively raising their voices, urging Governor Godwin Obaseki to bring to fruition his pledge of setting up the Edo State Diaspora Agency (ESDA). This clamor resonates from various diaspora communities, spanning continents from Europe to Asia, all echoing a unified call for a platform that would bridge distances and foster socio-economic contributions to their homeland.

Unified Call for Action

From the historic city of Thessaloniki in Greece to the vibrant streets of Brazil, the diaspora's plea is loud and clear. Leaders of Edo communities worldwide, such as Mr. Austin Omogiate and Mr. Samuel Izekor, emphasize the ESDA's potential to not only connect Edo people globally but also to significantly contribute to the state's development. This sentiment is shared across the board, with support pouring in from regions as diverse as the Middle East and Australia, highlighting the diaspora's readiness to contribute to Edo State's social and economic enhancement.

Strategic Mobilization for State's Prosperity

Notably, the diaspora's mobilization is not just about fostering connections; it's about strategically leveraging these global networks for the state's prosperity. Figures such as Ms. Eki Gladys Ogbeide and Dr. Eseosa Aghedo underscore the importance of the ESDA in empowering the Edo people, with a particular emphasis on women's empowerment and maximizing economic potential through diaspora engagement. The call for the agency's establishment is backed by a robust framework, with the Edo State House of Assembly passing a bill in July 2022, providing the necessary legal backing for the agency's creation.

From Promise to Reality

The diaspora's involvement played a pivotal role in the re-election of Governor Obaseki in 2020, a testament to their influence and commitment to their homeland's progress. The promise of the ESDA, made amidst the fervor of electoral campaigns, now awaits its transition from promise to reality. With the legal and communal groundwork firmly laid, the establishment of the ESDA stands as a crucial next step in harnessing the economic and social potential of the Edo diaspora, fulfilling a long-standing promise, and setting a precedent for diaspora engagement in the region.

As voices from around the world converge in a harmonious plea, the establishment of the Edo State Diaspora Agency emerges not just as a fulfillment of a political promise, but as a strategic move towards the socio-economic upliftment of Edo State. It underscores the profound bond between a homeland and its global citizens, and the limitless possibilities that can emerge from this powerful synergy.