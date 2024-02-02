Sustainable Shrimp Partnership Welcomes BASF and MSD Animal Health as New Members

In a significant step towards sustainable practices in shrimp farming, the Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) in Ecuador has announced the addition of BASF and MSD Animal Health to its roster of associate members. This inclusion marks a growing consensus and collaboration within the aquaculture industry to promote ecological responsibility and sustainable shrimp farming practices.

Promoting Transparency and Collaboration

Pamela Nath, director of SSP, highlighted the necessity of unity among various stakeholders—suppliers, retailers, academic institutions, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs)—to enhance the sector's sustainability. Nath's emphasis on transparency and collaboration signals a critical shift in the aquaculture industry's approach to sustainability, moving away from isolated efforts towards a more integrated and cooperative model.

BASF and MSD Animal Health Join the Ranks

Represented by General Manager María Isabel Álvarez, BASF Ecuatoriana has pledged its commitment to driving innovation and fostering sustainable practices and products within shrimp aquaculture. Likewise, MSD's Associate Director of Global Aquaculture Marketing, Leonardo Cericato, underscored the benefits of the partnership, stating it would enable MSD to provide solutions that not only support sustainable growth but also promote transparency and efficiency throughout the supply chain.

Existing Associate Members of SSP

The SSP's list of associate members also boasts of significant industry players such as Biomar, DSM-firmenich, Inve Aquaculture, Houdek-Prairie AquaTech, Skretting, and Vitapro. The addition of BASF and MSD Animal Health to this list underscores the growing recognition and acceptance of sustainable practices within the shrimp farming sector and the aquaculture industry at large.