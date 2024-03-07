Quito Ushers in New Era with First Ideal Church of Scientology Mission in Ecuador

Ecuador, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 - Nestled within the heart of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Quito, Ecuador, celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of its first Ideal Church of Scientology Mission.

The event, marked by cultural performances and high-profile speeches, underscores the city's vibrant community spirit and commitment to social betterment.

Ms. Cristina Betancourt, the Mission Director, highlighted the Mission's goal to empower individuals and communities for a brighter future. Esteemed guests, including Inspector Eduardo Ruiz Gavilanes and Pastor Patricio Pena, shared insights on the positive impact of Scientology's humanitarian initiatives, from promoting peace with 'The Way to Happiness' to empowering youth through drug education programs.

Empowering Communities Through Humanitarian Efforts

Inspector Gavilanes shared how the adoption of 'The Way to Happiness,' a moral code penned by L. Ron Hubbard, has fostered a culture of respect and peace within Quito's Metropolitan District. Pastor Pena recounted the support received from Scientology Volunteer Ministers during the pandemic, emphasizing the Mission's role in empowering communities to be architects of a better world.

Education and Human Rights at the Forefront

Colonel José Vargas Alzamorra and Dr. Marcelo Montenegro spotlighted the collaboration with the Church of Scientology in nationwide drug education and human rights initiatives. These programs have significantly impacted Ecuador's youth and law enforcement officers, contributing to a safer, more informed society.

A Beacon of Hope and Transformation

The grand opening of the Ideal Church of Scientology Mission in Quito is more than a celebration of new beginnings; it represents a commitment to lasting positive change. By offering a wide range of services and programs, the Mission aims to address everyday challenges, fostering personal growth and community well-being.

This landmark event not only adds to Quito's rich cultural tapestry but also paves the way for a future where every individual can achieve their full potential. As guests explored the new facilities, the air buzzed with anticipation for the transformative journeys that lie ahead.