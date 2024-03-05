Multicines Unveils Quicentro: Ecuador's Premier Family Entertainment Center with Cutting-Edge Tech

Multicines SA has embarked on an ambitious venture by opening Quicentro, a state-of-the-art entertainment complex hailed as the first of its kind in Ecuador. This groundbreaking facility combines modern cinema technology with diverse entertainment options, setting a new standard for movie-going experiences in the country.

Revolutionizing Cinema Experience

At the heart of Quicentro's appeal is its commitment to technological excellence. Each auditorium is equipped with Dolby Atmos sound systems and full RGB laser projection technology by leading brands Dolby and Christie, ensuring an immersive viewing experience unmatched in the local market. This move not only elevates the cinematic experience but also positions Multicines as a pioneer in adopting advanced movie presentation technologies in Ecuador.

More Than Just Movies

Quicentro stands out not only for its cinematic advancements but also for its comprehensive entertainment offerings. The complex includes a bowling alley, a video game arcade, and a full bar, promising a complete entertainment package for families and individuals alike. The integration of a Crestron-powered automation system in the bar area further enhances the customer experience, offering seamless control over lighting, climate, and personalized services. This multifaceted approach to entertainment underlines Multicines' vision of creating a unique and engaging environment for all visitors.

A Partnership of Innovation

The successful launch of Quicentro is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between Multicines and CES Plus. This partnership has been instrumental in integrating cutting-edge technology into the entertainment complex, showcasing a shared commitment to innovation and quality in the entertainment industry. As a result, Quicentro is not just a milestone for Multicines but also a beacon of technological advancement in Ecuador's entertainment sector.

The opening of Quicentro by Multicines marks a significant evolution in entertainment options available in Ecuador, blending state-of-the-art cinema technology with a variety of leisure activities. This development not only enriches the cultural landscape but also sets a new benchmark for future entertainment complexes nationwide. As audiences begin to explore all that Quicentro has to offer, the implications for the entertainment industry and community engagement in Ecuador are profound, promising a new era of entertainment and technological integration.