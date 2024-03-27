Guayaquil Prison Riot Erupts Amid State of Emergency, Choneros Leader Still at Large

Less than two weeks before the scheduled end of a state of emergency, including police and military intervention in prisons, Guayaquil regional prison became the epicenter of a riot on the evening of Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Initial reports and social media videos suggest prisoners are confronting law enforcement, challenging their authority within the facility's walls.

Unrest Amid Heightened Security Measures

As Ecuador grapples with escalating violence linked to organized crime, the riot at Guayaquil regional prison underscores the volatile situation inside the country's correctional facilities. This disturbance occurs while vehicular traffic was halted on the pivotal Guayaquil-Daule route, pointing to the severity of the situation. The timing is particularly critical, given the proximity to the termination of a state of emergency declared by President Daniel Noboa. This declaration came in response to the notorious escape of Adolfo Macias, alias Fito, leader of the feared Los Choneros gang, from the very same prison in January 2024.

The Shadow of Los Choneros

Adolfo Macias' escape has not only intensified the scrutiny on prison security measures but also spotlighted the deep-seated issues within Ecuador's correctional system. Fito, who has a long record of convictions ranging from drug trafficking to murder, was said to be transferred to a maximum-security facility before his disappearance. His escape and the subsequent unrest in the Guayaquil prison highlight the challenges facing the Ecuadorian authorities in curbing the influence of gangs like Los Choneros, known for their connections to the Sinaloa cartel and implicated in significant criminal activities, including the assassination of a presidential candidate.

State of Emergency: A Double-Edged Sword

The state of emergency, while aimed at restoring order and security, seems to have ignited further unrest within prison walls. The riot not only challenges the immediate efficacy of such measures but also raises questions about the long-term solutions needed to address organized crime and corruption within the prison system. With the end of the emergency period looming, the situation in Guayaquil prison serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against criminal networks and the complexities of ensuring security and justice.

The riot in Guayaquil regional prison, occurring amidst an already tense atmosphere due to the state of emergency, signals a pressing need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle gang influence and improve prison conditions. The unrest underscores the persistent challenges that lie ahead in Ecuador's fight against organized crime, even as the search for the fugitive gang leader continues. As the country navigates these turbulent times, the path forward demands not just immediate action but a sustained commitment to systemic reform.