en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ecuador

Ecuador’s Volcanoes Sangay and Reventador Show Significant Activity

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Ecuador’s Volcanoes Sangay and Reventador Show Significant Activity

Two of Ecuador’s most active volcanoes, Sangay and Reventador, have been significantly active recently, according to the latest reports from the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School. These towering giants of nature are now the center stage of a mesmerizing yet potentially perilous dance of fire and smoke, a display of the Earth’s raw power that has both captivated and alarmed observers.

Sangay: The Fiery Behemoth Awakens

The Sangay volcano, nestled in the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, has been particularly animated. Over the past 24 hours, the volcano has unleashed a staggering 186 explosions, which translates to an average of 7.75 eruptions per hour. Nightfall and the early morning hours have revealed an eerie incandescence radiating from the crater area, a silent testament to the violent activity brewing within.

Such volcanic activity has triggered a cascade of hot rocks tumbling down a ravine on the volcano’s southeastern flank. The fiery debris has carved a path extending a thousand meters below the summit, a testament to the forceful might of Sangay.

Reventador: A Symphony of Smoke and Ash

Meanwhile, Reventador, located in the northeastern province of Napo, has been echoing Sangay’s fiery call. Over the past day, the volcano has experienced roughly 50 explosions. These eruptions have not been solitary events but have been accompanied by mild ‘long period’ earthquakes and intermittent periods of tremor linked to gas and ash exhalations.

These emissions have given birth to towering clouds rising a thousand meters above the summit. Influenced by the whims of the wind, these clouds have been dispersed in the northwest and southwest directions. Night-time observations have also revealed incandescent material descending 200 meters below Reventador’s summit, a fiery spectacle that mirrors its counterpart, Sangay.

A Glimpse into the Andean Volcanic Belt

Both Sangay and Reventador are integral parts of Ecuador’s segment of the Andean volcanic belt. Known for their consistent volcanic activity, these volcanoes serve as a stark reminder of the Earth’s dynamic and unpredictable nature. As we observe from a distance, these volcanic titans continue to write their fiery narratives, contributing to the ever-evolving story of our planet.

0
Ecuador
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ecuador's Montaña de Luz Bids Adieu to 2023 with a 'Sowing of Dreams' Ritual

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Brighton & Hove Albion Recalls Jeremy Sarmiento from West Bromwich Albion Loan

By Salman Khan

Ecuador Government and Indigenous Community Reach Resolution Over Oil Field Blockade

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Petroecuador Invokes Force Majeure Amidst Indigenous Protests Disrupti ...
@Ecuador · 2 days
Petroecuador Invokes Force Majeure Amidst Indigenous Protests Disrupti ...
heart comment 0
Explosion at Fireworks Stall in Ecuador: A Safety Alarm

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Explosion at Fireworks Stall in Ecuador: A Safety Alarm
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
9 seconds
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
21 seconds
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
21 seconds
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
57 seconds
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
1 min
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
1 min
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
2 mins
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
11 mins
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
11 mins
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app