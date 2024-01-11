Ecuador Declares 'Internal Armed Conflict' Amid Escalating Violence

In the heart of South America, a nation grapples with a burgeoning crisis. Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has declared a state of "internal armed conflict" as the nation's security situation continues to unravel. A series of violent incidents, a surge in drug-related violence, and the escape of notorious gang leaders have pushed the country to the brink.

Advertisment

Ecuador's Unraveling Security

Caught in the crossfire of Colombia and Peru, the world's leading cocaine producers, Ecuador has seen its murder rate nearly double in the past year. The relentless rise of violence, culminating in 8,008 violent deaths in 2023, signals a nation under siege. The disruption of a live broadcast by armed men at a public television channel in Guayaquil, the escape of a notorious gang leader from a Guayaquil prison, and the reclassification of more than 20 gangs as terrorist organizations, underline the severity of Ecuador's security predicament.

President Noboa's response has been swift and decisive. The declaration of "internal armed conflict" allows the Armed Forces to carry out operations to neutralize the terrorist groups. At the same time, a nationwide 60-day state of emergency has been imposed, featuring a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time. These measures demonstrate the government's determination to regain control and restore order in the country.