Ecuador

Ancient Upano Cities Unearthed in the Amazon: A Challenge to Pre-European Perceptions

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Ancient Upano Cities Unearthed in the Amazon: A Challenge to Pre-European Perceptions

A groundbreaking discovery has been made in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. A dense network of ancient cities and connecting roadways, once home to the Upano people, has been unearthed in Ecuador. Dating back to around 500 B.C., these settlements were inhabited until approximately 300 to 600 A.D., a testament to a civilization that thrived in the heart of the rainforest centuries ago.

Revelations of Advanced Laser-Sensor Technology

Archeologist Stéphen Rostain, a part of the team that made this monumental discovery, utilized advanced laser-sensor technology to map the area. This innovative approach revealed more than 6,000 earthen mounds, believed to have served as platforms for residential and ceremonial buildings. This technology also unveiled an extensive system of roads, some spanning up to 12 miles and as wide as 33 feet. These findings divulge the existence of a highly sophisticated society, adept at urban planning and construction.

The Upano Civilization: A Contemporary of Roman-era London

At its peak, the Upano civilization had a population that could have ranged between 10,000 to as much as 30,000. These numbers rival the population of Roman-era London, signifying the vastness and complexity of this rainforest society. These surprising figures challenge the perception of the Amazon as an untouched wilderness, suggesting instead the existence of complex pre-European societies spread across the region.

Amazon: A Testament to Diverse Historical Human Occupation

This research adds to the growing evidence of advanced rainforest civilizations in other parts of the Amazon, such as Bolivia and Brazil. It brings to light the Amazon’s rich and diverse history of human occupation. It is a stark reminder that the Amazon rainforest, often seen merely as a wilderness, was once home to flourishing societies that played a significant role in the history of human civilization.

Ecuador History
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

