ECOWAS Reveals Only 10% Rural West Africa Has Electricity; Initiates $36B Power Projects

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has sounded the alarm over the dismal state of electricity access in rural areas across the region, revealing a stark disparity in energy distribution. According to a statement by Mr. Sediko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner of Infrastructure, Energy & Digitalization, during a press conference in Abuja, only 10 percent of rural communities in West Africa are electrified as of 2023, despite an overall increase in regional electricity access.

Disparity in Electricity Access

While the overall electricity access in West Africa has improved from 45 percent in 2019 to 53 percent in 2023, rural areas lag significantly behind, with access at a mere 10 percent. This contrast highlights the challenges in distributing energy resources evenly across the region. Douka pointed out the low level of intra-regional electricity exchanges, pegged at 9 percent, and high electricity prices, which stand at 0.24 USD per kWh, as critical obstacles to economic and industrial development in West Africa.

Strategic Response to Energy Crisis

In response to these challenges, ECOWAS has launched several strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering the region's energy infrastructure and accessibility. Key among these is the establishment of specialized agencies such as the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA), the Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), and the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA). Additionally, the implementation of the WAPP Master Plan outlines ambitious projects for regional power generation and transmission facilities, encompassing 75 projects valued at USD 36 billion, aimed at constructing 23,000 km of power interconnection lines and generating 16,000 MW of power.

Future Prospects and Regional Development

With the launch and operationalization of the Regional Electricity Market in 2018, alongside the promotion of renewable energies and electricity access programs for both on-grid and off-grid networks, ECOWAS aims to significantly improve electricity access across West Africa. These measures are expected not only to reduce the disparity in electricity access between rural and urban areas but also to stimulate economic and industrial development across the region.

The concerted efforts of ECOWAS to address the energy crisis in West Africa underscore the critical importance of regional cooperation and investment in infrastructure development. As these projects and initiatives progress, the potential for transformative impact on the lives of millions and the overall economic trajectory of the region remains substantial.