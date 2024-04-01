East Asia's Economic Growth Outpaces Global Average, Amidst China's Economic Challenges

Developing East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) region is witnessing a growth trajectory that surpasses the global average, even as it navigates through the economic turbulence emanating from China, the World Bank revealed. While the region, excluding China, is expected to experience a growth rate of 4.6% in 2024, China's economic slowdown to 4.5% casts a shadow over the region's overall growth prospects.

Advertisment

China's Economic Slowdown: A Double-Edged Sword

China's economic growth is projected to decelerate to 4.5% in 2024, down from 5.2% in the previous year. This moderation in growth is attributed to a dip in domestic consumer confidence, burgeoning debt levels, and a faltering real estate sector. This slowdown is not without its repercussions, leading to a shift in production and investment towards other countries, potentially affecting nations like Vietnam and Mexico. China's pivotal role in the region, both as a major consumer and an investment source, underscores the ripple effects of its economic performance on neighboring economies.

Regional Growth Amid Global Headwinds

Advertisment

Despite the overarching challenges, the region is expected to post a growth rate of 4.5%, slightly easing from the previous year's 5.1% expansion. This resilience is partly due to the robust performance of countries outside China, which are projected to grow at a higher rate of 4.6% in 2024. However, the growth outlook is clouded by risks such as a more significant global economic slowdown, persistent high interest rates in major economies, and escalating geopolitical tensions. The report also points to trade recovery and protectionist policies as factors influencing the region's economic landscape.

Strategies for Sustained Growth

To counter the growth slowdown, the World Bank suggests bold policy actions aimed at fostering competition, enhancing infrastructure, and reforming education systems. Additionally, if China succeeds in transitioning towards high-quality and sustainable growth while avoiding protectionism, it could significantly bolster growth in the region. Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam stand to benefit from such a transition, potentially serving as a powerful catalyst for regional economic prosperity.