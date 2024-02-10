Earnings Reports and Economic Data: A Pivotal Week for Financial Markets and the Global Economy

As the week of February 10, 2024, unfolds, Wall Street braces for a flurry of earnings reports and economic data releases that could shape the near-term outlook for markets and monetary policy.

A Week of Earnings Reports and Economic Data

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's Mad Money, offered a forecast for the week ahead, highlighting the continuation of earnings season with key reports from companies such as Shopify, Marriott, and Wendy's. Investors are advised to research retail stocks ahead of upcoming industry earnings reports.

Monday will see reports from Arista Networks and Cadence Design Systems, followed by a busy Tuesday featuring reports from Shopify, Marriott, AutoNation, Zoetis, and Howmet. Kraft Heinz and Cisco will report on Wednesday, while Wendy's and Trade Desk will report on Thursday. The week will conclude with Treehouse Foods reporting on Friday.

Investors should also keep an eye on Costco and Walmart, which have seen success with their store brand products.

Economic Data: Inflation, Retail Sales, and More

Beyond earnings reports, the coming week will also bring a wave of economic data releases that could influence central bank decisions and market sentiment.

In the United States, the anticipated CPI inflation data is expected to show further signs of abating near-term inflationary pressures. This could potentially improve the chances of a rate cut in March. In addition to CPI, other economic data such as retail sales, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment will be closely watched to build a fuller picture for the central bank.

In Canada, a summer rate cut is still expected, but it will depend on improvements in the data between now and then. The economic calendar for Canada is relatively quiet for the upcoming week, with only tier-three data releases.

Global Economic Events

As Chinese markets remain closed throughout the week for Lunar New Year festivities, other global economic events will take center stage.

In the US, the budget balance for January, CPI for January, initial jobless claims, retail sales, import prices, industrial production, capacity utilization, and business inventories will be released. Canada will report new motor vehicle sales, existing home sales, average prices, MLS home price index, housing starts, manufacturing sales, new orders, construction investment, wholesale trade, and international securities transactions data.

Japan will announce machine tool orders, GDP, and industrial production figures, while the Eurozone will release GDP, industrial production, and trade surplus data.

Notable companies reporting earnings this week include Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Shopify, Barrick Gold, Cisco Systems, Manulife Financial, Kraft Heinz, West Fraser Timber, Agnico Eagle Mines, Canadian Tire, Canopy Growth, Cenovus Energy, Deere and Co., Fairfax Financial, IGM Financial, MTY Food Group, Sandstorm Gold, Air Canada, and TC Energy.

As the week unfolds, investors and market watchers will closely monitor consumer behavior and the upcoming January CPI update. During the pandemic, the upper 20% of earners have driven around 40% of consumption growth, while the bottom 20% accounted for a single-digit share. US inflation is expected to maintain a similar trend, with headline CPI forecast to rise 0.2% month-over-month and core CPI up by 0.3%. However, the risk of inflation's impact on lower-income households remains a concern.

With earnings reports, economic data releases, and global events on the horizon, the week ahead promises to be a significant one for financial markets and the global economy.

As Wall Street prepares for another wave of earnings reports and economic data, investors will be watching closely to see how these developments shape the near-term outlook for markets and monetary policy. From Wall Street to global economic events, the week of February 10, 2024, promises to be a pivotal one for financial markets and the global economy.