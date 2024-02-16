DRIF24: Fostering Rights and Inclusion in the Digital Age

As the digital landscape continuously evolves, shaping our lives in unprecedented ways, the upcoming 2024 Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF24) in Accra, Ghana, emerges as a beacon of hope and guidance. Scheduled from April 23rd to April 25th, this pivotal event, hosted by Paradigm Initiative (PIN) and its partners, aims to chart the course for a future where digital rights and inclusion form the backbone of our global society. With a theme of 'Fostering Rights and Inclusion in the Digital Age,' DRIF24 is not just a forum. It's a call to action for stakeholders from the Global South and beyond, inviting them to contribute their voices to the vital discourse on digital policy.

Unveiling the Pillars of Digital Tomorrow

At the heart of DRIF24 lie six critical sub-themes: Trust and Accountability, Data Protection, Privacy and Surveillance, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Inclusion, and the empowerment of Marginalised Groups. These topics are more than buzzwords; they represent the foundational elements required to build a digital ecosystem that is equitable, secure, and inclusive. The forum's agenda, enriched by 245 session proposals, reflects a diverse tapestry of perspectives, aiming to host about 80 sessions that will address the multifaceted challenges and opportunities within the digital realm.

A Convergence of Global Minds

DRIF24 stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and diversity. This year's forum will not only see an increase in the number of sessions compared to last year but also promises to bring together a wide array of participants. Stakeholders, ranging from policymakers, tech industry leaders, activists, to academics from the Global South, will gather under one roof to share experiences, strategies, and insights. The essence of DRIF24 is encapsulated in its unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where every voice is heard and where every participant can contribute to shaping the future of digital policy.

Shaping the Digital Policy Landscape

The significance of DRIF24 extends beyond the three days of discussions and networking. The forum is poised to be a catalyst for change, offering a platform for the initiation of policies that ensure the digital age is synonymous with an era of rights and inclusion. With registration open until April 3rd, 2024, DRIF24 invites interested individuals and organizations to join this monumental event. Whether through panel sessions, tech demos, or lightning talks, the forum is set to be a melting pot of ideas and innovations, all aimed at promoting a digitally inclusive future for all.

In encapsulation, the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF24) is not just another event on the calendar. It is a clarion call to all stakeholders in the digital sphere to come together, deliberate, and devise strategies that will ensure the digital future is secure, inclusive, and equitable. As we look towards Accra, Ghana, from April 23rd to April 25th, 2024, let us recognize the importance of this forum as a pivotal moment in the journey toward achieving digital rights and inclusion for all. With the collective efforts of participants from across the globe, DRIF24 is set to lay down the groundwork for a digital policy landscape that respects and upholds the rights of every individual in the digital age.