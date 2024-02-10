Downtown LA School Closes Amid Homeless Crisis and Academic Struggles

In a jarring turn of events, the Academy of Media Arts, a distinguished private high school in downtown Los Angeles, was compelled to shut its doors on January 15. The shutdown was a direct consequence of the city's escalating homeless crisis. The school, which occupied the first three floors of the L.A. Grand Hotel, found itself in the epicenter of the crisis as the hotel began housing hundreds of homeless individuals since 2021.

Advertisment

A Crisis Within a Crisis: The Lawsuit

Dana Hammond, the school's founder, filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the building's owner, asserting that the presence of a large homeless population made the campus precarious for students. Hammond also accused Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of persistently extending the city's lease at the property for her Inside Safe interim housing program, exacerbating the school's predicament.

The City's Dilemma: Homelessness and Education

Advertisment

Los Angeles is grappling with one of the most severe homelessness crises in the United States, with expenditures surpassing $1 billion annually in an attempt to address the issue. The 'Inside Safe' program, an initiative by Mayor Bass, aims to transition the homeless population into temporary housing, including the L.A. Grand Hotel.

However, the school's sudden closure has brought to light the complex challenges cities face in balancing the needs of their most vulnerable populations while ensuring the safety and well-being of their students.

Academic Struggles: The Unseen Battle

Advertisment

Records reviewed by The Times reveal that the Academy of Media Arts had been wrestling with problems unrelated to the homeless presence. These issues included failing to meet academic standards and neglecting to conduct proper criminal background checks for teachers.

The confluence of these factors has raised questions about the school's ability to provide a safe and nurturing environment for its students, even before the homeless crisis intensified.

As the sun sets on the Academy of Media Arts, the city of Los Angeles is left to confront a crisis within a crisis. The school's closure underscores the urgent need for solutions that address homelessness without compromising the quality of education for its students.

The Academy of Media Arts, once a beacon of creativity and learning in the heart of Los Angeles, now stands as a symbol of the city's struggle to find equilibrium in the face of mounting challenges. As Mayor Bass's Inside Safe program continues to unfold, the future of education in downtown Los Angeles hangs in the balance.