Vulnerable Caribbean Flamingos Rescued in Major Dominican Republic Operation

Seven vulnerable Caribbean flamingos, species 'Phoenicopterus ruber,' have been rescued in a major environmental operation in the Dominican Republic. The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources retrieved the birds from a tourist site named 'Flamingo Jungle,' in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, which had been advertising on Airbnb. The operation, conducted by wildlife inspectors Luis Anibal Jose Amparo and Indira Sanchez from the Department of Wildlife Regulation and Control, part of the Biodiversity Directorate, was supported by prosecutor Domingo Belliard and the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa).

Flamingos Seized from Tourist Site

The flamingos were retrieved after the accommodation representatives refused to voluntarily surrender the birds to the Rescate Rosado project, a Ministry of Environment initiative addressing habitat loss, nesting issues, and illegal bird capture. Legal actions are being pursued against the 'Flamingo Jungle' for their clandestine bird keeping.

The rescued flamingos have been transported to the National Zoological Park. Here they will undergo a recovery and readaptation process, with the ultimate goal of reintroducing them back to the wild. The Rescate Rosado project aims to guarantee the management and protection of the species through research, species management, and raising public awareness.