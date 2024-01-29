In a recent assembly at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2024), Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Tourism Organization, showered high praises on Miches, a picturesque municipality located in the Dominican Republic. He underscored Miches as a potent success story in the realm of Dominican tourism, drawing attention to the rapid growth of large hotel chains in the region, including prominent brands like Four Seasons, Hilton, and Hyatt.

Miches: A Blossoming Tourism Hub

Miches, enveloped in a mesmerizing allure, has caught the immediate attention of Pololikashvili, who expressed his enamorment for the locale's unique charm. The tourism maestro's words reverberated through the halls of Fitur 2024, as the audience listened intently to his narration of Miches' evolving tourism narrative. The swift development of this region into a bustling tourist destination is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the government and private entities alike.

Role of Tourism in the Dominican Economy

Zurab Pololikashvili also lauded David Collado, the Dominican Minister of Tourism, for successfully steering the country toward a monumental achievement of welcoming 10 million visitors in 2023. The significance of tourism in the Dominican economy is undeniable, as is evident from the country's prolific performance in this sector. The Secretary-General's recognition further bolsters the Dominican Republic's status as a global tourism powerhouse.

Miches: An Environmentally Sustainable Tourist Destination

Pololikashvili laid emphasis on the joint endeavors spearheaded by the government and the private sector in Miches to carve out an environmentally sustainable tourist destination. This vision for Miches was presented in the session titled 'Miches, towards a reality.' The push towards sustainability underscores the commitment of the Dominican Republic to balance tourism development with environmental preservation, thus setting a precedent for the global tourism industry.