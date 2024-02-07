Soficu Group Unveils Sustainable Investment Strategy in Dominican Republic

The Soficu Group, guided by Dr. Gabriel Serrano Sanmiguel, founder of Laboratorios Sesderma, has unfurled its investment blueprint in the Dominican Republic. The design is centered on sustainable real estate development in the Bayahibe and Cumayasa regions, with the aim of nurturing health and green tourism. The group's strategy merges the use of natural materials and traditional construction techniques to preserve the authenticity of the local environment.

Sustainable Real Estate Development

The investment plan incorporates hotel complexes and health and beauty services provided by Dr. Serrano's clinic in Bayahibe. It offers top-notch treatments to tourists, further enhancing the country's appeal as a health and wellness destination. This initiative embodies a significant shift in the Dominican Republic's tourism industry, amalgamating Dr. Serrano's expertise with the nation's natural charm.

Commitment to Sustainability

The commitment to sustainability is further echoed through the establishment of the Dr. Gabriel Serrano Sanmiguel Foundation and the Sesderma Academy of Arts and Crafts. The foundation and the academy support local dermocosmetic products and aim to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the underprivileged population in the Dominican Republic. They strive to achieve this by promoting local arts and crafts, thereby creating job opportunities and fostering economic growth.

Collaboration with Local Institutes

In collaboration with the Dr. Huberto Bogaert Dominican Institute of Dermatology, Dr. Serrano is actively engaged in scientific, cultural, and social projects. This engagement reinforces the group's commitment to the development of the Dominican society, beyond just business interests.

Overall, Soficu's initiative represents a substantial transformation in the Dominican Republic's tourism sector. By combining Dr. Serrano's proficiency in dermatology and health services with sustainable development, the group is setting a new paradigm for tourism in the country.