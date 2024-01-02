en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Dominican Republic

Restoration Efforts Initiated for Estillero Wetland in the Dominican Republic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Restoration Efforts Initiated for Estillero Wetland in the Dominican Republic

The Estillero wetland in Las Terrenas, Samaná, a rich ecosystem marked by a besieged red mangrove population, is at the center of a restoration initiative led by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in the Dominican Republic. The ministry, spearheaded by Vice Minister Jos Ramón Reyes López, has called upon local academics and environmentalists for collaborative efforts in this project.

Investigation into Wetland’s Degradation

In the absence of laboratory evidence of herbicides, the cause of the wetland’s degradation remains elusive. The investigation, carried out with support from Proedemaren, is in progress. The ministry’s team is meticulously examining potential drainage, water channeling, and filling activities that could be disrupting the ecosystem. They are also investigating afflictions that may be impacting red mangroves, such as pests or fungi.

Initial Findings of the Assessment

The wetland’s preliminary assessment revealed high levels of dissolved oxygen saturation and ammoniacal nitrogen at the first sampling point. The second sampling point presented better water quality with significant salinity variations. No traces of herbicides, putrefactive sediments, or dead aquatic wildlife were found. Approximately 5% of mangrove propagules showed impact, suggesting a natural process of older plants making way for newer ones.

The Importance of Continuous Water Flow

The report underscores the critical need for continuous water flow to maintain wetland health. Fluctuations in this flow may be inducing stress on the ecosystem. The restoration project forms part of the Dominican Republic’s broader strategy to preserve and rehabilitate critical natural habitats, emphasizing the crucial role of healthy and sustainable coastal and marine ecosystems.

0
Dominican Republic
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

M4.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Le Robert, Martinique: A Closer Look

By BNN Correspondents

Dominican Republic Hit by Another Earthquake; LastQuake App Spurs Citizen Seismology

By Ebenezer Mensah

Moderate Earthquake Shakes Nagua, LastQuake App Swiftly Reports

By BNN Correspondents

LastQuake App: A Beacon in Seismic Detection & Reporting

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 1 day
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Indiana Family’s Pursuit of Freedom Leads to Legal Troubles in Dominica

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Indiana Family’s Pursuit of Freedom Leads to Legal Troubles in Dominica
Dominican Republic Ex-Congressman Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering

By BNN Correspondents

Dominican Republic Ex-Congressman Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
Latest Headlines
World News
Caremark Redcar and Cleveland Ramps Up Recruitment Following Contract Win
16 seconds
Caremark Redcar and Cleveland Ramps Up Recruitment Following Contract Win
New Study Uncovers Complex Origins of Cochlear Macrophages
18 seconds
New Study Uncovers Complex Origins of Cochlear Macrophages
Daniel Onjeh Warns Against Hoarding of Federal Government Palliatives
25 seconds
Daniel Onjeh Warns Against Hoarding of Federal Government Palliatives
Monroe Church Incident: Over 50 Congregants Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
31 seconds
Monroe Church Incident: Over 50 Congregants Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Vanilla Ice Rings in 2024 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Green Day Sparks Political Debate
2 mins
Vanilla Ice Rings in 2024 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Green Day Sparks Political Debate
AC Milan Eyes Trabzonspor's Nicolas Pepe as Potential Squad Addition
2 mins
AC Milan Eyes Trabzonspor's Nicolas Pepe as Potential Squad Addition
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
2 mins
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
2 mins
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app