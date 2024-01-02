Restoration Efforts Initiated for Estillero Wetland in the Dominican Republic

The Estillero wetland in Las Terrenas, Samaná, a rich ecosystem marked by a besieged red mangrove population, is at the center of a restoration initiative led by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in the Dominican Republic. The ministry, spearheaded by Vice Minister Jos Ramón Reyes López, has called upon local academics and environmentalists for collaborative efforts in this project.

Investigation into Wetland’s Degradation

In the absence of laboratory evidence of herbicides, the cause of the wetland’s degradation remains elusive. The investigation, carried out with support from Proedemaren, is in progress. The ministry’s team is meticulously examining potential drainage, water channeling, and filling activities that could be disrupting the ecosystem. They are also investigating afflictions that may be impacting red mangroves, such as pests or fungi.

Initial Findings of the Assessment

The wetland’s preliminary assessment revealed high levels of dissolved oxygen saturation and ammoniacal nitrogen at the first sampling point. The second sampling point presented better water quality with significant salinity variations. No traces of herbicides, putrefactive sediments, or dead aquatic wildlife were found. Approximately 5% of mangrove propagules showed impact, suggesting a natural process of older plants making way for newer ones.

The Importance of Continuous Water Flow

The report underscores the critical need for continuous water flow to maintain wetland health. Fluctuations in this flow may be inducing stress on the ecosystem. The restoration project forms part of the Dominican Republic’s broader strategy to preserve and rehabilitate critical natural habitats, emphasizing the crucial role of healthy and sustainable coastal and marine ecosystems.