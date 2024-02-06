Nominees for 2024 Soberano Awards Announced: A Celebration of Dominican Artistic Talent

The 2024 Soberano Awards, a distinguished accolade in the Dominican Republic's artistic and musical landscape, has revealed its nominations. The list of nominees features prominent artists like Juan Luis Guerra, Pavel Núñez, Vicente García, Miriam Cruz, and the band Ilegales. Renowned comedians Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes also make an appearance in the nominations.

A Broad Spectrum of Talent

The Soberano Awards span a wide array of categories, from Orchestra of the Year to Typical Ensemble, Arranger, and Composer. They also cover a variety of musical genres, such as Bachata, Merengue, Salsa, and Urban. Notably, the awards also honor the best in Concert of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Revelation of the Year, Album of the Year, Comedy Show, Alternative Music, and Song of the Year.

A Platform for Expressions of Gratitude

The announcement of the nominations has stirred a wave of gratitude and excitement among the nominees. Several artists, including Karen Yapoort, Liza Blanco, Yailin, Shadow Blow, Noel Ventura, Silvio Mora, and Santiago Matías, have shared their heartfelt messages of thanks and acknowledged the recognition they've received.

Looking Forward to the Ceremony

The Soberano Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 12, at the National Theater in Santo Domingo. The event, which will be graced by Dominican artists and communicators, has Jochy Santos and Hony Estrella as official presenters. The anticipation for the event continues to build, as the Soberano Awards is not merely an event—it's a celebration of the Dominican Republic's rich artistic and musical heritage.