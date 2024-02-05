National Geographic Spotlights Cayo Levantado Resort in 'Best of the World 2024' Selection

The Cayo Levantado Resort in Samana, Dominican Republic, has earned a noteworthy mention in National Geographic's 'Best of the World 2024' selection, establishing itself as a top-tier wellness destination globally. This annual guide, meticulously curated by National Geographic's worldwide editorial teams, presents a gamut of exhilarating travel experiences designed for the year 2024.

Unveiling the Best of the World 2024

The 'Best of the World 2024' guide is an expansive catalog of travel recommendations, ranging from hotels and restaurants to wellness retreats. Each suggestion is steeped in the local culture, history, and lifestyle, offering travelers a more profound exploration of every destination. The guide includes a detailed list of activities for each recommended location, serving as a valuable resource for travelers as they plan their journeys.

Cayo Levantado Resort: A Symbol of Wellness

The recognition of Cayo Levantado Resort underlines the growing significance of wellness tourism and the global interest in genuine, culturally rich travel experiences. The resort was commended for its unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled wellness experiences, creating a unique sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Herve Blondel, the Managing Director of Cayo Levantado Resort, expressed delight at the recognition, emphasizing the resort's dedication to promoting well-being and balance.

National Geographic: Guide to Extraordinary Journeys

Courteney Monroe, President of National Geographic Content, highlighted the guide's expansion, giving travelers a wealth of ideas for their 2024 travel plans. National Geographic's editors share their expert knowledge across different categories, helping globetrotters make the most out of their adventures. Venues like the Cayo Levantado Resort have been highlighted as destinations worth journeying to, further elevating the resort's standing in the global wellness tourism industry.