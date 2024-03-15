Mark Wahlberg Chooses Corrective Exercises Over Surgery for Meniscus Tear During 'Arthur the King'

Mark Wahlberg, renowned for his dedication to fitness, faced a significant challenge while filming 'Arthur the King'. On the first day on set, Wahlberg tore his meniscus, a common yet painful knee injury. Opting against surgery, Wahlberg tells PEOPLE, "I prefer to try to do corrective exercises versus surgery. It's not my thing," emphasizing his commitment to non-invasive recovery methods.

Advertisment

On-Set Injury and Determination

While filming in the Dominican Republic, Wahlberg, playing an adventure racer, landed awkwardly after jumping off a small rock, leading to the meniscus tear. Despite the injury and a doctor's recommendation for surgery, Wahlberg decided to push through the pain, fearing production delays. "I just said, ‘You know what? I got to kind of try to tough it out and see if I can get through the movie,’" he explains, showcasing his perseverance and dedication to the project. Wahlberg, also a producer on the film, was motivated by his responsibility to the cast and crew.

Challenges and Adaptations

Advertisment

The injury didn't stop Wahlberg from performing several of his own stunts, including a nerve-wracking zip-lining scene across a ravine. His commitment to the role and the film was unwavering, even as he faced physical limitations. Wahlberg's interaction with his canine co-star, Ukai, and the real-life inspiration for his character, Mikael Lindnord, provided additional motivation. His conversations with Lindnord, an "incredible athlete," helped Wahlberg navigate the demanding physical aspects of his role while managing his injury.

Personal Insights and Future Directions

Off-screen, Wahlberg, a father of four, continues to prioritize his health and fitness, often sharing insights into his diet and workout routines. Despite the setback of his torn meniscus, Wahlberg's approach to recovery reflects his overall philosophy towards health: a preference for natural and non-invasive methods. As 'Arthur the King' hits theaters, audiences witness not only the tale it tells but also the resilience and dedication of its leading man.

Wahlberg's journey through injury, recovery, and filming serves as a testament to his character and dedication, both on and off the screen. As he moves forward, his experience with this injury will likely influence not only his future roles but also how he approaches his well-known fitness regimen.