Istanbul Cervantes Institute Celebrates World Poetry Day with Dominican Poetry Anthology Premiere

The Istanbul Cervantes Institute is poised to host a unique cultural event on March 21, World Poetry Day, spotlighting the rich literary heritage of the Dominican Republic. This event, a collaborative effort with the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Türkiye and the Latin American Studies Research and Application Center at Ankara University, will unveil the 'Selection of Poems by Dominican Authors,' a seminal anthology translating the works of 11 distinguished Dominican poets into Turkish for the first time. This literary evening promises to immerse attendees in the diverse cultural narratives and poetic expressions of the Dominican Republic.

Unveiling a Bridge Between Cultures

This groundbreaking anthology not only introduces Dominican poetic works to a Turkish audience but also serves as a cultural bridge, offering insights into the Dominican people's cultural roots, their experiences of migration, and their quests for freedom. The bilingual Spanish-Turkish publication pays tribute to the Dominican Republic's vast biological diversity and explores various manifestations of love, aiming to foster a deep, personal connection between the participants and the featured authors and their poetry.

Ambassador Lora's Vision for Cultural Exchange

Ambassador Elvis Antonio Alam Lora of the Dominican Republic emphasizes the importance of literature in understanding and appreciating a culture. He regards this anthology as a gateway for Turkish readers to explore the historical and contemporary facets of the Dominican Republic, which has played a pivotal role in the Americas' history. By reflecting on significant historical milestones, including the early advocacy for native rights and contributions to New World poetry, Ambassador Lora envisions this project leaving a lasting impact on the cultural landscape of Türkiye and enriching its literary tapestry.

Meticulous Selection Process

The anthology's compilation was a careful and deliberate process, aiming to represent the essence and breadth of Dominican poetry across different eras. Each poet included in the collection was selected based on their profound understanding and articulation of the Dominican experience, ensuring that the anthology encompasses a comprehensive and nuanced portrayal of the nation's poetic heritage. This thoughtful selection process underscores the project's ambition to serve as a definitive reference for Dominican poetry in Turkish, enriching the cross-cultural dialogue between the Dominican Republic and Türkiye.

As the Istanbul Cervantes Institute prepares to host this memorable evening of poetry and cultural exchange, the anticipated 'Selection of Poems by Dominican Authors' stands as a testament to the enduring power of literature to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the world's rich mosaic of human experiences.