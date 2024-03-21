India Launches Operation Indravati, Evacuates Citizens from Turmoil-Hit Haiti

India on Thursday initiated 'Operation Indravati,' a crucial mission to evacuate its citizens stranded amid the escalating conflict in Haiti, as announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Sharing an update on X, Jaishankar revealed the successful evacuation of 12 Indian nationals to the Dominican Republic, expressing India's unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad. The minister also extended gratitude to the Dominican Republic for its vital support during the operation.

Background of Crisis in Haiti

The Caribbean nation of Haiti has been engulfed in widespread gang violence, significantly worsening after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. This event led to a power vacuum, with Prime Minister Ariel Henry stepping in as the country's de facto leader amid international support. However, Haiti’s political landscape has remained unstable, failing to conduct functional elections since 2019 and experiencing coordinated attacks by armed groups on governmental installations. These developments have aimed to force PM Henry's resignation and have severely impacted the nation’s access to essential services, contributing to an acute hunger crisis and the closure of educational facilities.

The Evacuation Effort

With no Indian embassy in Haiti, the operation was closely monitored by the Indian mission in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. The evacuation comes at a time when the violence in Haiti has reached alarming levels, highlighted by a recent attack where gunmen overpowered two major prisons in Port-au-Prince, releasing thousands of inmates. This incident underscored the deteriorating security situation, prompting the need for immediate evacuation of Indian nationals. Between 75 to 90 Indians are reported to be in Haiti, with about 60 registering with Indian authorities for potential evacuation.

International Response and Future Implications

The international community has closely watched Haiti's escalating crisis, with various nations and organizations calling for a comprehensive strategy to restore peace and stability. Operation Indravati not only underscores India's proactive stance on safeguarding its citizens but also highlights the growing concern over Haiti's prolonged political and humanitarian crisis. The successful evacuation may prompt other countries to take similar actions, raising questions about the global response to Haiti's plight and the urgent need for a sustainable resolution to the violence and instability that has plagued the nation for years.