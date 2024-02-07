Dominican Woman Sentenced in Massive Covid-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

Yohauris Rodriguez Hernandez, a 42-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic, has been sentenced to six years and seven months in federal prison for her involvement in a massive scheme to defraud Covid-19 relief funds. The court has also ordered her to pay nearly $3.3 million in restitution to the New York Department of Labor. Hernandez was arrested in 2020 after officers found her in a Yonkers hotel with stolen mail items, including state debit cards linked to multiple state unemployment accounts.

The Scope of the Fraud

The scheme involved the misappropriation of billions of dollars, intended for pandemic relief, through fraudulent unemployment applications using stolen identities. Hernandez played a crucial role in this grand operation by recruiting postal carriers to intercept mail and gather personal information to facilitate the fraud. The operation had managed to authorize $16.1 million in benefits, of which $3.2 million was disbursed before the authorities intervened.

Hernandez's Criminal History

A repeat offender, Hernandez had a previous conviction for tax fraud in 2016. Following which, she was deported to the Dominican Republic in 2017. However, she managed to return to the U.S. illegally in February 2020 and resumed her fraudulent activities. Her co-defendant in this case, Henry Fermin, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Parallel Cases of Covid-19 Relief Fraud

In a related development, India Cook and her father Rodney Cook, both from Cincinnati, have pleaded guilty to making false statements on Covid-19 relief loan applications. India Cook successfully obtained nearly $144,000 in fraudulent loans while Rodney Cook received and spent over $205,000. Rodney Cook has been sentenced to three years of probation and is ordered to pay full restitution, along with a $7,500 court fine. The sentencing date for India Cook has yet to be scheduled.