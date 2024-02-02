Dominican Republic Strengthens Tourism Ties with Italy Through Alpitour Agreement

In a significant move for the Dominican Republic's tourism sector, David Collado, the nation's Minister of Tourism, recently signed a pact with Alpitour, a major Italian tour operator. The agreement ensures the continuation of four weekly direct flights from Italy to La Romana, a prominent tourist destination in the Dominican Republic.

Strengthening Tourism Ties

The signing of this agreement opens the door for the introduction of new flight routes, specifically from France, further fortifying the already solid ties between the Dominican Republic and Italy. This development comes as part of the Dominican Republic's ongoing efforts to bolster its tourism industry, a cornerstone of the nation's economy.

A Mutual Trust

During the signing ceremony, Collado conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Alpitour for their continued faith in the Dominican Republic's tourism sector. 'Thank you very much for believing in our country and ratifying this agreement for four weekly flights to the Dominican Republic,' Collado said, underscoring the significance of this pact for the nation.

Key Figures at the Ceremony

The ceremony saw the participation of several key figures, including Gabriele Burgio, the executive president of Alpitour, representatives from La Romana Airport, and members of the Civil Aviation Board. Burgio echoed Collado's sentiments, acknowledging the long-standing relationship with the Dominican Republic and suggesting the potential for additional flights in the future.

In conclusion, this agreement symbolizes the unwavering commitment of the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Tourism and Alpitour to strengthen the country's tourism industry. It also highlights the importance of international cooperation in revitalizing the sector amidst the ongoing global challenges.