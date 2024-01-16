Dominican Republic Plans Major Infrastructure Overhaul: New Bridges to Enhance Traffic Flow

The Ministry of Public Works in the Dominican Republic is set to change the landscape of Santo Domingo with two significant infrastructure projects. The plans include a new bridge over the Isabela River and an advanced floating drawbridge over the Ozama River. These initiatives are part of a larger effort to ameliorate traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Boosting Connectivity with a New Isabela Bridge

The new bridge over the Isabela River is intended to run parallel to the existing Francisco J. Peynado Bridge. This additional connection between Santo Domingo Norte and the National District is aimed at enhancing traffic flow. Presently, the project is still in the design phase, with legal considerations yet to be resolved. The Ministry disclosed that funding for the bridge construction will be sourced from Aerodom's contributions to the government.

Embracing Technology with a Floating Drawbridge

As part of its infrastructure upgrade, the Ministry is also proposing a new floating drawbridge over the Ozama River. This structure will replace the existing bridge, connecting Santo Domingo Este with the National District. The new drawbridge will be automatically drawable, demonstrating a significant technological leap forward. Due to the complex nature of the project, it will be subject to international bidding; local companies reportedly lack the necessary expertise for such an endeavor.

Upcoming Tenders and Public Information

In the near future, the Ministry is expected to make further details about the replacement bridge available via their portal. The intention is to kickstart the tender process promptly, inviting companies worldwide to partake. These infrastructure projects, characterized by a blend of traditional and advanced engineering, represent the government's commitment to addressing traffic issues and enhancing the quality of life in the city.