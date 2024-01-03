en English
Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Grapples with Heavy Vehicle Traffic Violations: A Deep Dive into Law No. 63-17

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
The Dominican Republic, a Caribbean nation, faces a severe challenge with heavy vehicles consistently disregarding Law No. 63-17 on Mobility, Land Transportation, Transit, and Road Safety. This law, implemented on February 24, 2017, was designed to ensure road safety and proper land transportation management. However, cases of non-compliance are rampant and often highlighted on social media platforms.

Regular Violations and Repercussions

Violations primarily include improper goods transportation, traffic light violations, and reckless driving, which often lead to accidents. Social media platforms are abuzz with recorded instances of these violations, bringing the issue to the forefront of public attention. The regularity of these occurrences underscores the gravity of the problem and the need for swift, stringent action.

Key Provisions of Law No. 63-17

Law No. 63-17 includes several key provisions aimed at enhancing road safety and mitigating the risk of accidents. These include a mandatory 150-meter following distance for heavy vehicles on highways and a maximum vehicle lifespan of 30 years for cargo vehicles. The law also mandates the use of reflective material on all heavy vehicles and trailers and restricts parking to designated areas to prevent traffic obstruction. Furthermore, it enforces a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol consumption by freight vehicle drivers and necessitates driver certification from a school approved by the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant).

Urgent Need for Compliance

Despite these rules, non-compliance remains a significant issue. There is an urgent need for heavy vehicle operators to adhere to these regulations for the safety of all road users. The Dominican authorities are called upon to enforce the law more stringently to ensure compliance and reduce the incidence of accidents caused by heavy vehicles, thus making the Dominican roads safer for everyone.

Dominican Republic
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

