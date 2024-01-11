Dominican Republic and Haiti Resume Talks on Contentious Canal Issue

In a significant move towards conflict resolution, the Dominican Republic and Haiti have put their heads together once again, renewing discussions over the contentious issue of the Pittobert canal and the use of water resources from the Dajabón/Masacre river. The two-day dialogue, organized on January 9 and 10 in Washington, DC, was hosted at the esteemed headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS). Leading these crucial talks were Foreign Ministers Roberto Alvarez of the Dominican Republic and Jean Victor Geneus of Haiti.

Revisiting the 1929 Treaty and International Laws

The discussions were grounded in the principles of the 1929 Treaty of Peace, Perpetual Friendship, and Arbitration. This historic treaty, along with other international laws, served as the foundation of their dialogue. The treaty, which had once heralded a new era of cooperation between the two nations, was revisited with the aim of addressing the current water resource dispute.

A Comprehensive Technical Study in the Pipeline

One of the significant outcomes from the meeting was the consensus to conduct a comprehensive technical study. This study aims to evaluate the hydrological, environmental, and social impacts of the river basin on both nations. To ensure fairness and impartiality, both the Dominican Republic and Haiti agreed to employ an internationally recognized organization to carry out this study.

Addressing Binational Issues

While the primary focus was the canal issue, the delegates did not shy away from discussing other critical binational matters. Topics such as migration, trade, and cross-border security were brought to the table, reflecting a collaborative effort to tackle these complex challenges. This broad-based dialogue underlines their mutual commitment to resolving pressing issues that impact both nations.

The dialogue concluded on a hopeful note, with both delegations expressing a mutual commitment to continue the discussions in the future. The ultimate aim is to reach a sustainable and cooperative resolution to the water resource dispute, ensuring the well-being and prosperity of their people. The resumption of talks is a testament to their shared determination and optimism for a harmonious future.