Cap Cana Unveils 7 Mares Tower: A New Era in Luxury Living and Sustainable Tourism

Today, the grand inauguration of the 7 Mares tower took place in the renowned destination city of Cap Cana, attended by Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado. This event marks a pivotal moment for Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Bávaro, and the surrounding areas, heralding the dawn of a new era in luxury living and sustainable tourism.

Revolutionizing Real Estate and Tourism

The construction of the 7 Mares tower, spearheaded by the esteemed firm Logroval, represents a significant milestone in the development of the tourist hub. With 15 levels housing 64 luxury apartments, the tower offers breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, the forthcoming Las Iguanas golf course, and other stunning locales within the destination city. This project not only underscores the contemporary importance of real estate tourism but also showcases the global appeal of 7 Mares, with clients from around nine different nationalities investing in the project.

Commitment to Sustainability and Corporate Governance

7 Mares stands out for its commitment to sustainability, incorporating design and engineering elements aimed at minimizing its environmental impact. The tower's adherence to rigorous technical standards and advanced design parameters ensures long-term energy efficiency and reduced environmental footprint. Additionally, the initiative taken by Fernando Hazoury, President of the Board of Directors of Cap Cana, to implement good governance practices and incorporate experienced international professionals into the board, highlights a forward-thinking approach to corporate governance that promises significant benefits for the Dominican Republic, investors, and partners alike.

A Vision for the Future

With this inauguration, Cap Cana and its partners have laid the foundation for a future where luxury living and sustainability coexist harmoniously. The 7 Mares tower is not just a testament to architectural and environmental innovation but also a beacon of hope for the positive continuity and excellent management of the destination city for decades to come. As we celebrate this milestone, the vision for a thriving, sustainably-developed community in Cap Cana takes a giant leap forward, promising unparalleled comfort, luxury, and panoramic views for its residents.