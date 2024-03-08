WePlanet Inc. Marks Two-Year Milestone with App Launch on International Women's Day

Operating under the motto 'Small Actions. Big Change,' WePlanet Inc., an environmental non-profit corporation led by women, marks its two-year anniversary on March 8, 2024, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Advertisment

Over the past two years, this organization has been dedicated to promoting eco-friendly practices and raising environmental awareness, particularly in Dominica and the wider Caribbean region.

To mark this significant milestone, WePlanet Inc. has announced the official launch of its application on both Google Play and the Apple Store, furthering its mission to make eco-friendly resources more accessible.

Innovative Approach to Environmentalism

Advertisment

While the app has been available as a progressive web app through www.weplanet.app, this expansion to major app stores aims to reach a broader audience interested in adopting sustainable habits and incentivize users to adopt eco-friendly behaviors, such as using reusable bags and opting for environmentally sustainable products.

According to a statement, the app has distributed “over $5,000 in rewards to its environmentally conscious users.”

Recognition and Partnerships

Advertisment

WePlanet Inc. has consistently pursued innovative approaches to address environmental issues and educate the public, receiving recognition on various platforms for its impactful work, including awards such as Technovation Semi-Finalist, OECS Island Ideas winner, and Commonwealth Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards 2023.

The organization boasts partnerships with over 20 entities and a growing user base.

Empowerment and Sustainability

“We are proud to celebrate two years of WePlanet’s journey as a female-led environmental non-profit corporation, coinciding with International Women’s Day,” said Christianna Paul, Co-Founder & Director of WePlanet Inc. “Our commitment to promoting eco-friendly practices remains unwavering, and we are grateful for the support of our partners and community members who share our vision for a greener, more sustainable world.”

This milestone is more than just a celebration of WePlanet Inc.'s anniversary; it serves as a beacon of innovation and female empowerment in the environmental sector, inspiring others to take small actions for a big change.