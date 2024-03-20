Vetivert Artists Shine at CaFA Fair Barbados, Elevating Dominica on Global Stage

Two of Vetivert Contemporary Fine Art Gallery's most talented artists from Dominica recently made waves at the 14th Caribbean Fine Art (CaFA) Fair in Barbados, underscoring the island's rich artistic talent on an international platform. The event, held at the Bagnalls Point Gallery, Pelican Village Craft Center in Bridgetown from March 6th to 10th, featured a compelling showcase of Dominican art, including paintings, sculptures, and photographs.

Dynamic Display of Dominican Talent

Represented artists Carol Sorhaindo, Micheal Lees, Marica Honychurch, Aaron Hamilton, and emerging talent Yaena Eugene-Carbon, under the curation of Carla Armour, presented their work in a specially curated room. Their art, touching on pressing social issues and histories, offered attendees an immersive Dominican art experience. The exhibition not only highlighted the diverse artistic expressions coming out of Dominica but also opened up new market opportunities and networking possibilities for the artists involved.

International Dialogue and Recognition

In addition to the exhibition, Carla Armour, the curator, took center stage to moderate a pivotal panel discussion on the final day of the fair. The panel, introduced by CaFA Fair director Anderson Pilgrim, featured influential voices in the art and environmental sectors discussing the critical role of artists as collaborators, commentators, and motivators in the fight against climate change. This engaging discussion underscored the importance of art in fostering global conversations about pressing environmental issues.

Pathway to Global Visibility

The participation of Vetivert Contemporary Fine Art Gallery at the CaFA Fair represents a significant milestone in the gallery's journey towards international recognition and market visibility for Dominican art. Established within the historic Melrose House in Roseau's French Quarter, Vetivert aims to mentor Dominican artists, providing them with the necessary exposure to position their work alongside the world's best. This event marks a pivotal step forward in achieving that vision, showcasing the unique and compelling voices of Dominican artists on an international stage.