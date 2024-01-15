en English
Dominica

St Lucia’s Claire-Marissa Smartt Crowned Miss OECS 2024

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
St Lucia’s Claire-Marissa Smartt Crowned Miss OECS 2024

The glittering stage of the Miss OECS 2024 pageant became a beacon of cultural celebration and feminine prowess as Claire-Marissa Smartt of St Lucia clinched the coveted title. The event, hosted in Dominica, brought together a medley of vibrant talents from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and saw Smartt also bagging awards for Best in Creative National Wear, Best in Swimwear, Best in Evening Wear, and Best Promotional Video.

The Runners Up and their Honours

Adicia Burton of Dominica, walking in her home turf, was named first runner-up. Her captivating presence and eloquent responses earned her accolades for Best Creative National Wear, Best Evening Wear, and Best Response to Question. In the close competition for the crown, Antigua’s Thyana Sebastian claimed the second runner-up spot, impressing judges and audience alike with her talent, which earned her the title of Best Performing Talent.

The Spirit of Amity

While each contestant was a unique representation of their respective homeland, the pageant also celebrated the collective camaraderie and spirit of the participants. Miss Grenada’s Amonai Francis was aptly named Miss Amity, embodying the essence of friendship and mutual respect that permeates the event.

Applauding the Participants

The Miss OECS Pageant organisers extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the young women who took to the stage. Their grace, talent, and intelligence shone through the competition, further enhancing the cultural richness of the OECS region. The event was a testament to the diversity and unity of the region, and a celebration of the beauty that lies within it.

Produced by Dominica News Online, the coverage of this significant regional event reflects the media outlet’s commitment to responsible journalism. It maintains a stringent comment moderation policy to balance the freedom of speech with respectful discourse, ensuring a diverse yet harmonious dialogue platform for its audience.

Dominica
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

