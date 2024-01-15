St Lucia’s Claire-Marissa Smartt Crowned Miss OECS 2024

The glittering stage of the Miss OECS 2024 pageant became a beacon of cultural celebration and feminine prowess as Claire-Marissa Smartt of St Lucia clinched the coveted title. The event, hosted in Dominica, brought together a medley of vibrant talents from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and saw Smartt also bagging awards for Best in Creative National Wear, Best in Swimwear, Best in Evening Wear, and Best Promotional Video.

The Runners Up and their Honours

Adicia Burton of Dominica, walking in her home turf, was named first runner-up. Her captivating presence and eloquent responses earned her accolades for Best Creative National Wear, Best Evening Wear, and Best Response to Question. In the close competition for the crown, Antigua’s Thyana Sebastian claimed the second runner-up spot, impressing judges and audience alike with her talent, which earned her the title of Best Performing Talent.

The Spirit of Amity

While each contestant was a unique representation of their respective homeland, the pageant also celebrated the collective camaraderie and spirit of the participants. Miss Grenada’s Amonai Francis was aptly named Miss Amity, embodying the essence of friendship and mutual respect that permeates the event.

Applauding the Participants

The Miss OECS Pageant organisers extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the young women who took to the stage. Their grace, talent, and intelligence shone through the competition, further enhancing the cultural richness of the OECS region. The event was a testament to the diversity and unity of the region, and a celebration of the beauty that lies within it.

