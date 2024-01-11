Springfield Trading Ltd Honors First Child of 2024: DNO Covers Community Events Live

Springfield Trading Ltd, in a move to honor the first child born in Dominica in 2024, is gearing up to host a series of community-focused events. The live coverage of this special presentation is set to be provided by Dominica News Online (DNO), commencing at 10:00 a.m.

Win Big with Hot Summer Wheels

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Dominicans have been presented with an exciting opportunity to partake in the Hot Summer Wheels promotion. This promotion, facilitated by S.M. Jaleel & Company Limited and distributed locally by Springfield Trading Ltd, gives participants a chance to win a 2023 Honda HRV or weekly cash prizes of USD$200.

DNO’s Commitment to the Community

As part of its commitment to the community, DNO, in collaboration with the Forestry, Parks and Wildlife division, is hosting a live Q & A session with Jeanelle Brisbane. The session will focus on the status of the Mountain Chicken, an iconic species in Dominica, providing a platform for the public to ask questions and engage in meaningful discussion.

Carnival Kicks Off in Dominica

Adding to the buzz, DNO is also set to provide live coverage of the Street Parade marking the Official Opening of Carnival in Dominica starting at 3pm. This coverage will offer viewers a chance to experience the vibrant colors, music, and energy of the carnival from the comfort of their homes.

Throughout these events, DNO maintains an unwavering commitment to balanced reporting and responsible moderating in the comment sections of their coverage. This commitment underlines the ethos of DNO, emphasizing their dedication to providing accurate and fair news to their audience.