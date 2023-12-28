Police Chief Daniel Carbon of Dominica to Proceed on Pre-retirement Leave

As the curtain falls on the year 2023, Police Chief Daniel Carbon of the Commonwealth of Dominica prepares to hang up his hat and proceed on pre-retirement leave. The announcement came from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit during a recent press conference, marking the conclusion of an extended tenure for Carbon, whose leadership began in 2012.

An Unfilled Seat

The question of who will fill Carbon’s shoes as the Acting Chief of Police remains unanswered. The Prime Minister emphasized that crucial steps of consultation with the leader of the opposition and informing the President must precede any public announcement. This underlines the significance of the role and displays a commitment to due process and transparency in succession planning.

A Steadfast Career

Daniel Carbon, who took the reins from Cyril Carrette, has been a stalwart of the Dominica Police Force since 1985. A native of St. Joseph and Vieille Case, Carbon embarked on his career path post-graduation from Portsmouth Secondary School. Over the years, he has worn many hats within various departments of the police force, continually demonstrating his commitment to steering the force in the right direction. His tenure has been marked by guidance from previous commissioners and the earned trust of his peers and superiors.

Dispelling the Rumors

Prime Minister Skerrit also addressed circulating rumors about potential outsourcing of the police chief role to a foreign entity upon Carbon’s departure. In a decisive move to quell such speculations, the Prime Minister assured citizens that the position would remain within the local force. Adding more substance to his statement, Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette announced a focus on community policing, indicating the continued emphasis on local engagement and interaction.

Tying up the press conference, the Prime Minister encouraged citizens to voice their concerns about police conduct. He emphasized that complaints could be directed to the Chief of Police and Attorney General, underlining the principles of accountability and the rule of law. As Dominica prepares to bid farewell to Chief Carbon, it is clear that his legacy will be one of commitment, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law.