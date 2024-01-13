New Magistrate to Boost Legal Accessibility and Safety in Dominica

In a significant stride towards enhancing the responsiveness of the criminal justice system, Dominica’s Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore, announced the appointment of a new magistrate. The name of the new magistrate, set to arrive on the island on January 25th and commence duties in the northern region from the 29th, remains undisclosed. The announcement was made during the DBS Radio ‘Talking Point’ Program.

Boosting Legal Access for Citizens

This move is part of a broader initiative to improve citizens’ access to the courts and streamline the operation of the magistrate court. The government’s commitment to ensuring that Dominica remains the safest country in the region was emphasized by Minister Blackmoore. This commitment is manifested through efforts such as bolstering infrastructure, providing necessary human resources, and refining legal operations.

Road Safety and Tropical Storm Impact

Further, in the wake of a recent tropical storm, the minister advised motorists and other road users to exercise caution on the roads. The storm’s impact had considerable implications for road conditions, making safety paramount for all road users.

Dominica’s Recent Achievements

In related news, Dominica issued a total of 82,165 ePassports enhanced with advanced security features. The country also successfully held its carnival celebrations ‘Mas an Lawi’ in February 2023. This vibrant cultural event marked a significant return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, further reinforcing Dominica’s resilience and commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.