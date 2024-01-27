New Era of Leadership for Grotto Home for the Homeless: Daniel James Elected President

As the sun set on January 24, 2024, a new era dawned for the Grotto Home for the Homeless in Dominica. The Annual General Meeting of Community Hostels Incorporated culminated in the election of Daniel James as the new president. Known for his unyielding dedication to philanthropy, James, the current Clerk of the House of Assembly, takes the reins from Ainsworth Irish, who capably led the institution for over three decades.

A Legacy of Service and A Vision for the Future

For 33 years, the Grotto Home has served as a beacon of hope, providing shelter to the homeless. As James steps into his role, he brings with him a vision of transparency, trust, and partnership. He is not alone in this endeavor; a new cadre of board members stands alongside him, ready to drive change. This team includes Shannon Bedminister, Gloria Walsh, Ricky Brumant, Yeudi John, Claude Weekes, Yvonne Pemberton, Kennisha Williams, and Julia Joseph.

A Call to Arms: 'Come Partner with Us'

The new leadership is not merely calling for change; they are inviting the community to be active participants in this transformation. Under the rallying cry of 'Come partner with us,' they seek assistance from various professionals - bakers, hair stylists, barbers, plumbers, electricians, and pharmacists. Their aim is simple yet profound: to enhance the lives of the 30 residents they serve. In the words of the new leadership, no help is too small.

Commitment to Accountability and Quality of Life

James is committed to fostering a culture of accountability. Regular Annual General Meetings will be a hallmark of his presidency, providing a platform for transparency and open dialogue. Moreover, the board aims to ensure that each resident feels valued and enjoys a good quality of life. The next milestone on this journey is the executive meeting scheduled for January 30, 2024, where other key positions such as Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary will be elected.

As the Grotto Home for the Homeless embarks on this new chapter, the echo of this story resounds beyond the confines of Dominica. It is a story of the power of community, the essence of humanity, and the promise of a brighter future for those who have known the harshness of homelessness.