King Dice Celebrates Decade of Dominance with Kalypso Kruize 10.10.10 Across Dominica

In a grand gesture commemorating the remarkable achievements of Dennison ‘King Dice’ Joseph, Showdown Mas Camp has unveiled an ambitious plan named "King Dice Kalypso Kruize 10.10.10" (KDKK), designed to honor the 10-time Calypso King's contribution to Dominica's music scene. Kicking off in Laplaine, King Dice's own area, on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm, this 10-village tour promises to bring the spirit of Calypso to every corner of the island.

Advertisment

A Journey Through Music and Community

Frederica Riley, President of Showdown Mascamp, reflected on Dice's two-decade-long career, noting how his music has imparted lessons of growth, respect, and dignity. The initiative is not just a celebration but an educational journey, aiming to inspire the youth by exposing them to the rich heritage of Calypso. King Dice sees this tour as an opportunity to nurture future talents in writing, singing, and performing, thereby securing the legacy of Calypso for generations to come.

Boosting Local Economies and Celebrating Culture

Advertisment

The KDKK is set to be more than just a series of concerts; it's envisioned as a catalyst for economic growth in the communities it touches. By bringing the Kalypso Kruize to various villages, local businesses and vendors are expected to see a boost in revenue, especially in the off-season for Calypso music. King Dice emphasized the importance of community support for the success of this endeavor, inviting all music lovers in Dominica to partake in the celebrations.

A Vision for Regional and International Acclaim

King Dice envisions the KDKK as a stepping stone to greater achievements, not just for himself but for the Calypso genre as a whole. By promoting this deeply rooted cultural expression both locally and hopefully, on regional and international stages, Dice aims to elevate Dominica's position in the world of music. His dedication to his craft and his community serves as a testament to the enduring power and relevance of Calypso music in the Caribbean and beyond.

As the King Dice Kalypso Kruize 10.10.10 sets sail, it carries with it the hopes and dreams of a community united by music. This tour is more than a celebration; it's a declaration of the vibrancy, resilience, and potential of Calypso to transcend boundaries and bring people together. King Dice, through his journey, not only cements his legacy but also charts a course for the future of Calypso music in Dominica and beyond.