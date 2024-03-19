Jacko Flats Billboard Unveiled: Honoring Dominica's Maroon Heritage

In a significant step towards preserving Dominica's rich historical legacy, The Sign Man Ltd has partnered with the Jacko Foundation and Creole Heartbeat to unveil the Jacko Flats billboard in Belles. This initiative seeks to shed light on the heroic tales of Maroon Leader Jacko and the legacy of Dominica's maroon forebears by making the historic site more accessible and informative to both nationals and visitors. Launched today, the billboard stands as a beacon of cultural pride and educational opportunity.

Bringing History to Life

The unveiling of the Jacko Flats billboard marks a pivotal moment in the efforts to preserve and promote Dominica's ancestral legacy. Crafted with the intent to educate and inspire, the billboard features detailed descriptions and artist impressions of Jacko’s Camp, providing a window into the lives of Maroon Leader Jacko and the enslaved Africans who fought for their freedom. Ibrahim Brohim of The Sign Man Ltd emphasized the dual purpose of the billboard: enhancing Dominica's tourism appeal and offering an educational platform for the nation's youth.

A Civic Contribution to Cultural Preservation

Brohim's vision extends beyond the mere installation of a billboard. He views this project as part of a broader civic duty to highlight significant aspects of Dominica's history and culture. With plans to organize educational tours and encourage public visits, the initiative aims to instill a sense of pride and dignity in Dominicans about their heritage. Furthermore, Brohim hopes this venture will stimulate collaboration between government and private entities for the visual enhancement of other historic sites.

Future Steps for Heritage Tourism

As the project garners support, there are already plans to improve safety and accessibility to Jacko Flats, including the installation of safety ropes along the trail. The broader aim is to encourage the Discover Dominica Authority and the Ministry of Tourism to recognize the significance of such initiatives in promoting heritage tourism. By celebrating the legacy of Maroon Leader Jacko and ensuring it remains a living part of Dominica's story, this billboard project symbolizes a step forward in honoring the island's rich cultural tapestry.

The unveiling of the Jacko Flats billboard not only serves as a reminder of Dominica's turbulent yet triumphant past but also as an inspiration for future generations to explore, understand, and take pride in their heritage. This initiative underscores the importance of collective efforts in safeguarding and sharing the stories of those who fought for freedom and identity on this Caribbean island.