IRC's Public Consultation Reveals Potential $7M Annual Reduction in DOMLEC Depreciation Expenses

The Independent Regulatory Commission (IRC), in its ongoing review of the Dominica Electricity Services (DOMLEC) Ltd's tariffs, hosted an insightful public consultation on February 22, 2024. The focus was on DOMLEC's Depreciation Study, completed by the U.S.-based Alliance Consulting Group, indicating a potential $7 million annual reduction in depreciation expenses.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Depreciation Study

The Depreciation Study aimed to reassess the value and lifespan of DOMLEC's assets, proposing updated depreciation rates. Dave Watson, Managing Partner at Alliance Consulting Group, highlighted the extended service life of DOMLEC's assets as a key finding. This extension would lower annual depreciation expenses, promising financial implications for DOMLEC and its stakeholders. The study, submitted to the IRC in November 2022, underwent rigorous analysis, with the Paris Infrastructure Advisory aiding in the review process.

Financial Implications and Stakeholder Engagement

Advertisment

IRC's Financial Analyst, Connie Joseph-Louis, outlined the initial overestimation of depreciation expenses by DOMLEC at $18.2 million. After revisions, a more accurate figure of $12.7 million was determined. This adjustment covers various asset categories including buildings, machinery, and vehicles. During the consultation, attended by representatives from diverse sectors, IRC Executive Director Justinn Kase emphasized the importance of considering other expenses before finalizing new electricity rates. He also mentioned the upcoming stakeholder feedback session on DOMLEC's Weighted Average Cost of Capital.

Next Steps and Stakeholder Participation

The feedback period for stakeholders on DOMLEC's depreciation study remains open until March 28, 2024. IRC's commitment to transparency and stakeholder involvement is evident in its plan to publish the final decision by April 30, 2024. This consultative approach ensures that all voices are heard and considered in the decision-making process, aiming for a fair and beneficial outcome for all parties involved.

As the consultation period draws to a close, the anticipation builds over the implications of these findings. The potential reduction in depreciation expenses not only affects DOMLEC's financial health but also has wider implications for electricity tariffs and the economic landscape of Dominica. Stakeholders and the general public await IRC's final decision, hopeful for positive changes that will foster economic growth and sustainability in the energy sector.