FLOW Dominica Commits Over $90,000 to Mas Domnik 2024

In a fervent demonstration of solidarity and community engagement, telecom giant FLOW Dominica has stepped forth with a generous commitment of over $90,000 in cash and in-kind support to Mas Domnik 2024, the vivacious and vibrant heart of the Carnival celebrations in Dominica. This announcement was made public by Nathalie Walsh, the Senior Manager for Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer Sales at FLOW, during the second press conference dedicated to unveiling the details of the forthcoming event.

FLOW Dominica and ‘The Real Mas’

FLOW Dominica, a stalwart in the telecommunication industry, is no stranger to the rhythmic beats and colorful displays of Dominica’s Carnival. Their relationship with the event is cemented in years of support and participation, a tradition they continue this year as the official telecoms partner for ‘The Real Mas’.

The telecom company’s support, however, stretches beyond mere financial contributions. FLOW Dominica also invests in various groups actively involved in the Carnival, fostering a robust and vibrant community that forms the backbone of this grand celebration.

Reveling in Partnership

Walsh, representing FLOW, expressed considerable pride in their long-term partnership with Dominica’s connectivity. She conveyed the company’s keenness to extend their support to stakeholders, customers, and revelers, all of whom join hands for a successful Mas Domnik 2024.

Government Support and Coordination

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), under the watchful eye of Tourism Minister Denise Charles-Pemberton, is orchestrating the Carnival. The government has displayed immense support for the event, allocating close to a staggering $1 million for hosting the vibrant spectacle.

Mas Domnik 2024 is set to revitalize the heart of Dominica with its rhythmic beats, vibrant colors, and a flurry of activities. The Carnival will encompass a Street Parade and Stadium Field Crossing, among other events, painting a vivid and unforgettable tableau of Dominica’s rich culture and community spirit.