DOWASCO Apologizes for Water Supply Interruptions, Assures Rectification Efforts

The Dominican Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) has officially apologized to its customers in Giraudel, Eggleston, and specific parts of Wall House and Castle Comfort for the unscheduled water supply interruptions they have experienced recently. The company has attributed these disruptions to a malfunctioning electrical transformer at the Giraudel Pump Station, leading to a significant drop in pump system performance.

Unforeseen Disruptions Affecting Daily Lives

Residents in the aforementioned areas have been grappling with intermittent water supply issues, which has significantly affected their daily routines and quality of life. The erratic water supply has been traced back to the sub-optimal functioning of the pump system, severely impacting the regular flow of water to these areas.

DOWASCO’s Response and Course of Action

DOWASCO has acknowledged the inconvenience caused by these service interruptions and has assured customers that efforts are being expedited to restore the water supply to its normal operation. As a part of the resolution process, replacement parts for the malfunctioning transformer are expected to arrive from overseas shortly. In the meanwhile, to alleviate the distress caused to the residents, DOWASCO has pledged to truck water to the affected areas, ensuring that the residents’ water needs are met despite the ongoing issues.

Transparent Communication and Customer Support

In a bid to maintain transparency and reassurance, DOWASCO has not only informed the residents of Giraudel, Beau Bois, Eggleston, Reigate, and sections of Pierce and Castle Comfort about the root cause of the water supply disruptions but also detailed the steps being taken to rectify the problem. The company has expressed its regret for the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience and understanding during this challenging time.

Furthermore, DOWASCO’s web page offers a variety of ways for customers to manage their water service accounts, including viewing bills, making payments, and receiving alerts for supply interruptions. An interactive map is also available to help identify water-related issues in the area and provide additional support during supply interruptions.