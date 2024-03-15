Dominica's NDFD Launches Green Program, Champions Earth Hour 2023 Participation

For over four decades, the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD) has steadfastly pursued its mission of bolstering the growth of Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) in Dominica. Throughout this time, it has also served as a driving force for positive change and innovation within the community.

In line with its commitment to this mandate, the NDFD has recently introduced its Green Program, aimed at guiding and supporting small businesses and individuals in embracing environmentally sustainable practices both in their day-to-day operations and personal lives.

Central to this initiative is the urgent call to address pressing environmental concerns, particularly the looming threat of climate change. One prominent global movement championing environmental action is “Earth Hour.” Originating as a simple lights-out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007, Earth Hour has since evolved into a massive grassroots movement spanning over 185 countries and territories. It seeks to mobilize millions of individuals and organizations worldwide to take concrete steps towards protecting the planet.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, 2023, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Earth Hour presents a significant opportunity for collective action. In light of this, the NDFD cordially invites participation in this global event, encouraging engagement through various activities outlined in accompanying materials or through innovative initiatives aligned with the program’s objectives.

Participants are urged to document their contributions, which will not only aid in assessing collective impact but also facilitate knowledge sharing with fellow participants worldwide. To amplify the reach of these efforts, individuals are encouraged to utilize official hashtags such as EarthHour, EarthHourDominica, and BiggestHourforEarth on social media platforms.

Empowering Sustainable Development

The NDFD's Green Program represents a significant step forward in the foundation's ongoing commitment to sustainable development. By promoting eco-friendly business practices and personal habits, the initiative aims to foster a culture of environmental stewardship that extends beyond the realms of Earth Hour.

Engagement and Participation

Encouraging widespread participation in Earth Hour serves as a powerful demonstration of collective will and action in the face of environmental challenges. The NDFD's call to action includes a variety of engagement opportunities, from switching off lights to participating in community clean-up efforts, all geared towards raising awareness and prompting meaningful change.

Documenting Impact

The emphasis on documentation and sharing of Earth Hour activities through social media and other platforms is designed to create a ripple effect, inspiring others to join the movement. The NDFD hopes this approach will not only highlight the success of the initiative but also encourage ongoing participation in environmental conservation efforts.

In conclusion, the NDFD’s Green Program and participation in Earth Hour exemplify its ongoing dedication to fostering sustainable development and environmental stewardship within Dominica and beyond. Those interested in further details or seeking assistance to facilitate participation, can find more information here.