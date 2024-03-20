Dominica's Leap Towards Resilience: 42 Families Receive New Homes Under HRP

Forty-two (42) families across Dominica have become homeowners, thanks to the Housing Recovery Project (HRP), with a significant ceremony held at the State House Conference Centre. Among the beneficiaries, fifteen hail from the Kalinago Territory, marking a notable step towards resilience and recovery from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the HRP is praised for its approach to providing durable housing solutions for those still grappling with the aftermath of the 2017 hurricane.

A Beacon of Hope and Resilience

Housing Minister Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, during the ceremony, emphasized the project's role as a beacon of hope for families facing not just financial barriers but the looming threat of future hurricanes. The project not only aims to hit a target of resilient home provision but also to celebrate the resilience and determination of the beneficiary families. Currently, the HRP is working on approximately 90 other homes, showcasing the government's commitment to not just recovery, but a stronger, more resilient future.

Government's Stance on Housing

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, addressing the beneficiaries, underscored the transformative approach his government has taken towards housing. Reflecting on the past where citizens had to fend for themselves post-disaster, Skerrit's government has shifted the narrative to one where housing is viewed as a pivotal aspect of national development and personal pride. This shift is also seen as a step towards achieving Dominica’s climate resilience and recovery plan, ensuring over 90 percent of housing stock meets resilient building standards.

International Support and Future Directions

The World Bank has played a supportive role in the HRP, with Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist Suranga Kahandawa highlighting the design of houses to withstand major hurricanes and earthquakes. This investment in housing resilience is crucial for minimizing future disaster impacts. Moreover, efforts are underway to identify and strengthen vulnerable houses, ensuring families can remain in their homes post-disaster. This approach not only provides immediate shelter but contributes towards the overarching goal of sustainable cities and communities.

As Dominica forges ahead with its HRP, the recent handing over of homes is more than just a ceremony—it's a testament to the island's resilience, determination, and the collective effort towards building a safer, more secure future. The project not only addresses the immediate need for housing but sets a precedent for disaster recovery and resilience worldwide. With continued support and commitment, the dream of a resilient Dominica becomes increasingly tangible, paving the way for a future where every citizen has a safe, secure place to call home.