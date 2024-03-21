Dominican Artists Shine at 14th CaFA Fair Barbados with Vetivert Gallery

Two Dominican artists, represented by Vetivert Contemporary Fine Art Gallery, recently made waves at the 14th Caribbean Fine Art (CaFA) Fair in Barbados. This event, held from March 6th to 10th at Bagnalls Point Gallery, Pelican Village Craft Center in Bridgetown, provided a significant platform for Caribbean artists to showcase their talents on an international stage. Vetivert's representation included award-winning artists Carol Sorhaindo and Micheal Lees, alongside Marica Honychurch, Aaron Hamilton, and emerging talent Yaena Eugene-Carbon, presenting a rich tapestry of Dominican creativity through paintings, sculptures, and photographs.

Exploring New Horizons

Curator Carla Armour highlighted the significance of their participation, noting the exposure of their artists to a new market and the invaluable opportunities for networking and initiating dialogue on regional collaborations. The fair not only served as a showcase but also as a catalyst for broader conversations around the global positioning of Caribbean art and its artists. The curated room provided by the fair allowed visitors an immersive experience into Dominican art, bridging cultural and geographical gaps through visual dialogue.

Engaging Discussions on Art and Climate Change

Carla Armour also took an active role beyond showcasing, by moderating a panel discussion on the final day of the event. The discussion revolved around artists' roles as collaborators, commentators, and motivators in the context of climate change, bringing to light the intersection of art, environment, and activism. This engagement underscored the gallery's commitment to not just the aesthetic but also the social impact of art, aligning with global conversations on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

A Milestone for Dominican Art

The success at the CaFA Fair marks a milestone for Vetivert Contemporary Fine Art Gallery and its artists. Located within the historic Melrose House in Roseau's French Quarter, Vetivert aims to mentor and internationally expose Dominican artists, positioning their work alongside global contemporaries. This event is a testament to the gallery's vision and the burgeoning recognition of Dominican art on the world stage, promising a vibrant future for the island's creative sector.