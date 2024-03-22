Dominica Shines at 14th CaFA Fair Barbados: Vetivert Artists Spark International Dialogue

Two of Dominica's finest, represented by the Vetivert Contemporary Fine Art Gallery, recently illuminated the 14th Caribbean Fine Art (CaFA) Fair Barbados, bringing home not just their art but a plethora of new opportunities and insights. Held from March 6th to 10th at the Bagnalls Point Gallery, Pelican Village Craft Center in Bridgetown, the event served as a vibrant platform for Caribbean artists to showcase their talents and engage in meaningful dialogue about art's role in society.

Spotlight on Dominican Talent

The Vetivert Gallery presented works from Carol Sorhaindo, Micheal Lees, Marica Honychurch, Aaron Hamilton, and emerging artist Yaena Eugene-Carbon. This diverse array of paintings, sculptures, and photographs captivated attendees, offering an immersive experience into Dominican art. The exhibition not only highlighted the artists' technical prowess but also explored pressing social issues, making a strong statement on the global stage. Curator Carla Armour emphasized the fair's significance, noting the opportunity to introduce Dominican art to new markets and foster regional and international collaborations.

Engaging in Global Conversations

Armour's participation extended beyond the exhibition room. She was invited to present and moderate a panel discussion on the fair's final day, focusing on artists as collaborators, commentators, and motivators in the context of climate change. The panel, which included contributions from diverse voices in the art and environmental sectors, spurred in-depth discussions, showcasing the Dominican representation as not only artists but also as thought leaders on urgent global issues.

Future Horizons for Vetivert and Dominican Art

This event marks a significant milestone for the Vetivert Contemporary Fine Art Gallery and its artists, propelling them onto the international stage and underscoring the gallery's vision of mentorship, curation, and global exposure. With its first exhibition having launched less than a year ago, Vetivert's journey represents a beacon of hope and ambition for Dominican art, promising to elevate the island's creative sector to new heights.

The CaFA Fair's impact extends beyond the immediate acclaim and recognition; it paves the way for future collaborations, broadens the conversation around Caribbean art, and inspires a new generation of artists. As Dominican talents continue to make their mark on the world, events like the CaFA Fair not only showcase the rich cultural heritage of the island but also highlight the universal language of art in bridging communities and fostering dialogue.