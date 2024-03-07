Dominica Launches First Caribbean She-Preneur Bus Tour to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

In a groundbreaking move to celebrate International Women's Day, Dominica has unveiled the first-of-its-kind She-Preneur "Hop on, Hop Off" bus tour. This initiative, a collaboration between the government and the Build Back Equal project supported by UN Women, aims to spotlight and support the entrepreneurial endeavors of women in Roseau and its surroundings, including Portsmouth. Minister for Housing and Urban Development Melissa Poponne-Skerrit highlighted the tour's role in promoting local culture, arts, and women and youth-owned enterprises.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

The She-Preneur bus tour, designed to run from March 7th to the 11th, focuses on empowering women small business owners by providing them a platform to showcase their products and services. Stops across Roseau and Portsmouth will enable visitors to engage directly with these entrepreneurs, thereby fostering economic opportunities and enhancing community connectivity. The initiative aims not only to support these businesses but also to serve as a pilot for sustainable transportation solutions in Dominica.

Cultural and Economic Impact

By focusing on women-owned businesses, the tour seeks to make a significant impact on the local economy while promoting Dominica’s rich culture, cuisine, and artisanal products. The project underscores the importance of investing in women as a pathway to accelerating progress and building a more inclusive society. Minister Poponne-Skerrit's announcement also hinted at future plans to introduce a "Go Green" bus service to further support the community, particularly the elderly and women with children, in their daily tasks.

Partnerships and Future Directions

The She-Preneur bus tour is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Dominican government, Global Affairs Canada, and UN Women under the Build Back Equal project. This initiative not only celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of women but also sets a precedent for future investments in sustainable and inclusive transportation solutions. As the tour progresses, it promises to open new avenues for economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability in Dominica and potentially across the Caribbean.

This innovative project marks a significant step towards empowering women entrepreneurs and promoting inclusivity in the business sector. It reflects a shared vision of creating a more equitable and prosperous society by investing in women and supporting their entrepreneurial ventures. As Dominica leads the way with this pioneering initiative, it paves the path for other nations to follow suit in supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering a culture of inclusivity and sustainability.