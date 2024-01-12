Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority Announces Executive Job Vacancies

Job opportunities abound as the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) announces vacancies for several executive positions. The organization, responsible for managing the island’s crucial air and sea ports, is seeking to further strengthen its operational teams. As part of its recruitment efforts, DASPA is offering attractive remuneration packages and prospects for career advancement.

Executive Positions Up for Grabs

The roles on offer are as diverse as they are challenging; a Maintenance Executive, a Director of Security, and an Airport Manager. Each position comes with specific qualifications and core functions, offering a broad spectrum of responsibilities.

The Maintenance Executive will be tasked with planning, directing, and coordinating operations of the maintenance departments for both sea and air ports. This includes managing mechanical systems, supervising buildings and grounds, ensuring equipment availability, and preparing technical reports. The role, initially a two-year contractual one, comes with the possibility of renewal based on performance.

Education and Experience Requirements

For the Director of Security position, a B.Sc. in Criminal Justice or a related diploma is required. The Airport Manager position, on the other hand, calls for a Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Administration, Finance, or a related field.

Additional Opportunities

In addition to these, a vacancy for an HVAC Technician at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital has also been announced. The individual will be responsible for maintaining heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems. This position is an integral part of the hospital’s efforts to provide efficient and comfortable services to its patients.

The deadline for applications for all positions is January 31, 2024. This recruitment drive is a part of DASPA’s ongoing efforts to enhance its services at the air and sea ports, as well as at the hospital.

