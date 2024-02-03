Diocese of Roseau Marks Decade-Long Observance of World Marriage Day

The Diocese of Roseau is preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of World Marriage Day on February 4th, 2024. The occasion is designed to honor the sacrament of marriage and uphold the family as the fundamental unit of society. The day's events will take place at Our Lady of Fair Haven in Roseau, with the anticipated attendance of hundreds of couples, including the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, and her husband.

Eucharistic Celebration and More

The Eucharistic celebration, led by Monsignor William Jno. Lewis and Fr. Nigel Karam, will inaugurate the day's events. Following the religious ceremony, a brunch reception and entertainment will be hosted at the St Martin's School grounds. The day's agenda goes beyond spiritual observance, extending into a social gathering that fosters a sense of community among the attendees.

Recognizing Lifelong Commitment

Special recognition will be accorded to couples celebrating a decade of marriage and those involved in marriage ministries for over ten years. Golden married couples, who have weathered life's storms together for over 50 years, will also be acknowledged for their enduring commitment. An exemplary couple from the Cathedral Parish will be put in the spotlight and honored for their contributions to the community.

'Love Beyond Words'

The theme for World Marriage Day 2024 is 'Love Beyond Words.' It emphasizes the indescribable nature of love in a sacramental marriage and the importance of the family unit. The Diocese of Roseau, the Worldwide Marriage Encounter, and the Catholic Engaged Encounter Community, in coordination with the Our Lady of Fair Haven Cathedral Parish and the Diocesan Family Life Commission, are organizing the event. Their collective efforts aim to create an enriching celebration that resonates deeply with the attendees, inspiring them to cherish their marital bonds and the family structure they uphold.