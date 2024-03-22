Castle Bruce Unites Against Climate Change: Community Mapping for Disaster Risk Reduction

In an unprecedented move, the Castle Bruce community, guided by the Anse Kouanari Tourism Association Inc. (AKTA), gathered on March 16th, 2024, for a Community Mapping session. This session, a cornerstone of the broader Community Stakeholder Consultation and Workshop, aimed to fortify the community against the impacts of climate change through a Community-based and Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction Project.

Mapping for Resilience

Under the leadership of AKTA’s Project Manager, Mrs. Naomi Bannis-Sampson, community members, including local leaders, clergy, uniform groups, and residents, collaborated to chart out their community’s vulnerabilities and strengths. By documenting key features such as hazards, vulnerable areas, important infrastructure, livelihood activities, and natural resources, the mapping session leveraged local knowledge to enhance community resilience against disaster and climate hazards. This hands-on approach not only heightened awareness of potential risks but also fostered a sense of unity and purpose among participants.

Community Engagement and Feedback

The consultation saw enthusiastic participation from a diverse group of community stakeholders, including farmers, students, and various community groups. Notable figures such as retired Park Warden, Fortinelle Jacob, and Kenrick Lecointe, Acting Chief of Dominica Scout Association & 1st Castle Bruce Scout Troup Leader, praised the initiative for its innovative approach to disaster preparedness. Mrs. Bannis-Sampson expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the constructive feedback received, emphasizing the positive impact of the consultation on the community’s readiness for similar future activities.

Future Steps and Support

The Community Mapping session marks the beginning of a series of activities planned under the small grant project implemented by AKTA, with support from the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) and the Inter-American Foundation (IAF). In a related development, AKTA announced a Tree Planting Drive scheduled for March 23rd, 2024, in celebration of the International Day of Forests. This upcoming event, targeting college and high school students, community groups, and other interested parties, underscores the community’s commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

As Castle Bruce moves forward, the success of the Community Mapping session and the enthusiastic participation of the community members signal a strong foundation for future disaster risk reduction efforts. By harnessing local knowledge and fostering community engagement, Castle Bruce sets an inspiring example for communities worldwide in the fight against climate change and its impacts.